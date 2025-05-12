Menu
    West End Unscripted! Sir Derek Jacobi & Special Guests Tickets at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, London

    West End Unscripted! Sir Derek Jacobi & Special Guests

    An exclusive new celebrity Q&A with Sir Derek Jacobi

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 4 (including babes in arms) will not be admitted into the theatre. Anyone aged 15 or under must be accompanied by an adult (18+) and may not sit on their own within the auditorium.
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    Mon 12 May 2025

