West End Unscripted with Sir Derek Jacobi

West End Unscripted! Is back with yet another unforgettable evening celebrating theatre and storytelling. This exclusive celebrity Q&A series not only brings fans closer to their favourite stars but also raises money for meaningful causes. This latest event will donate over £10,000 to a charity chosen by the evening’s Honouree, the legendary Sir Derek Jacobi. Expect to be entertained, moved, and inspired—all while supporting a cause that makes a real difference.

Behind The Curtain

Double Olivier Award-winning director and writer Sean Foley (Dr. Strangelove) makes a welcome return as host, with acclaimed actor Richard Clifford joining as Special Guest Moderator. More surprise guests to be revealed soon!

Producer and Director Tegan Summer said: “Sir Derek Jacobi possesses a rare alchemy, blending intellectual precision with profound emotional depth, creating performances that have resonated with both the mind and heart. He doesn’t just play characters – he inhabits them, and has left an indelible imprint on stage and screen. I am honoured to be producing this evening with him.”

Worth The Applause

This unique series offers an intimate glimpse into the lives and careers of some of the most celebrated figures in theatre, with captivating stories, personal reflections, and behind-the-scenes moments. Each night features celebrity guest moderators and two additional surprise guests—plus the occasional musical number to boot.

West End Unscripted! launched to critical acclaim in March, with an all-star lineup including Nick Mohammed, Phil Dunster, Sarah Hadland, and Andy Nyman.

Please Bear In Mind

Children under the age of 4 (including babes in arms) will not be admitted into the theatre. Anyone aged 15 or under must be accompanied by an adult (18+) and may not sit on their own within the auditorium.