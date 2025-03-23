Westend Unscripted! Nick Mohammed and Special Guests London tickets

Playing at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane for one night only, get closer to your favourite West End stars at this exclusive Q&A. Book your official Westend Unscripted! Nick Mohammed and Special Guests tickets today.

About Westend Unscripted! Nick Mohammed and Special Guests

West End Unscripted! is an exclusive new celebrity Q&A series donating to charity, and bringing theatre lovers closer to their favourite stars.

The Nick Mohammed and Special Guests panel consists of Ted Lasso stars Nick Mohammed (well, it would be odd if he wasn’t in it, wouldn’t it) and Phil Dunster. They will be joined by Sarah Hadland (Miranda) and Olivier nominee Andy Nyman (Fiddler on the Roof). With more special guests to be announced.

West End Unscripted! serves as a charitable event, donating £10,000+ to a charity personally selected by the evening’s Honouree. Audiences will not only leave inspired and entertained but will also contribute to meaningful causes that make a difference.

Westend Unscripted! Nick Mohammed and Special Guests fun facts

A movie star, magician and musician. Nick Mohammed played violin in the University of Durham’s orchestra.

Emmy nominee Phil Dunster is the recipient of a Screen Actors Guild Award. He’s also not Mancunian

Before Miranda, Sarah Hadland starred in musicals. At just 19 she appeared in Cats and Grease in the West End!

Andy Nyman is an accomplished magician and mentalist. He has co-written four of Derren Brown’s stage shows, including the Olivier winner Something Wicked This Way Comes.

Westend Unscripted! Nick Mohammed and Special Guests cast