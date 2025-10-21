Wendy and Peter Pan London tickets

Returning to London for 5-weeks only, follow the second star to the right and journey to the Barbican this Autumn for the darkly witty retelling of JM Barrie’s Peter Pan. Book your official tickets to Wendy and Peter Pan today!

About Wendy and Peter Pan

Join brave and curious Wendy as she leaves the safety of the Darling nursery behind and sets off on a magical quest to rediscover her parents’ forgotten joy. Alongside the mischievous Peter Pan, the feisty fairy Tink, and the fearless Tiger Lily, Wendy faces the villainous Captain Hook in a heartwarming tale about courage, imagination, and what it truly means to grow up.

This spectacular stage production, praised by The Guardian, features thrilling flying sequences, swashbuckling sword fights, and more than a touch of fairy dust.

Wendy & Peter Pan is a dazzling theatrical experience that proves one happy thought really can change everything.

Facts and critical acclaim

“Swashbuckling bombast, darkness and laughs” - The Guardian (on the 2022 production)

The play, adapted from Peter Pan; or, the Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up by J.M. Barrie, first premiered 12 years ago in Stratford-upon-Avon

Wendy and Peter Pan cast

Captain Hook - Toby Stephens

Further casting to be announced.

Wendy and Peter Pan creatives