Set in the deep south of the USA in 1918 when interracial marriage was illegal, Julia, a black seamstress, and Herman, a white baker, are defying all odds with their secret love. They face vicious judgment not just by society but also their closest friends and family. As they finally begin to believe their dreams for a future together are possible, Herman becomes a victim of the Spanish flu. Determined to save him, Julia is faced with decisions that will change her life.

About The Show

Award-winning American playwright Alice Childress’ Wedding Band is a searing and powerful masterpiece which offers a stark reflection of the reality she was writing about during the Civil Rights era. It explores themes of race and class, questioning the devastating impact of unjust laws on ordinary human lives. This moving and emotive drama will be directed by Monique Touko following her smash-hit success School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play at the Lyric.

Critical Acclaim For Wedding Band

“Stunningly, immediately real" - Seattle Times

"An unforgettable piece of theatre" - Seattle Weekly

"Its strength lies in the poignancy of its star-crossed lovers" - New York Times

Please Bear In Mind

This play is set in a particular time and place in history when ‘anti-miscegenation laws’ which banned inter-racial marriage were in place. Racist language and actions are depicted and described throughout the play, as well as instances of anti-semitic language.

Wedding Band London Creative Team

