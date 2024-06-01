Menu
    Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

    Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White

    Love defies, laws divide. Wedding Band is a heart-wrenching tale of forbidden love.

    Important information

    Age restriction

    14+

    Child policy
    14+
    Running time
    2 hours 30 minutes
    Performance dates
    31 May - 29 June 2024
    Access
    Audio Described Performance: 17 June 2024, 7:30pm. Chilled performance: 19 June 2024, 2:30pm. BSL interpreted performance: 21 June 2024, 7:30pm. Open Captioned Performance: 25 June 2024, 7:30pm.

    Tags:

    PlayHistory TicketsDrama TicketsLimited Run Tickets

