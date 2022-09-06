Gabriel Byrne’s Walking With Ghosts tickets on sale now!

Award-winning actor Gabriel Byrne has adapted his best-selling memoir for the stage. Do not miss your chance to see him in person, telling his story in his own words. Walking With Ghosts comes to London’s Apollo Theatre for 15 performances only. Book your tickets to see Gabriel Byrne present Walking With Ghosts whilst availability lasts.

Walking With Ghosts by Gabriel Byrne

Gabriel Byrne grew up just outside of Dublin and as a young boy enjoyed escaping into a world of imagination in the nature around his home. The fields and hills were a calm refuge for him at the edge of a city that was quickly encroaching. Based on his best-selling memoir this show is part sensual recollection of a childhood spent in an Ireland that has nearly disappeared and part commentary on what it means to be a star in Hollywood and on Broadway.

In reflecting on his life so far Bryne is both hilarious and heartbreaking. Walking with Ghosts is a lyrical ode to the people and places that come together to shape our destinies. The show is directed by three-time Emmy award-winner Lonny Price, (Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd, Company) the creative team also includes set and lighting design by Sinéad McKenna, costume design by Joan O’Clery and sound design and composition from Sinéad Diskin.

Book Walking With Ghosts tickets to see Gabriel Byrne live on stage!

Do not miss your opportunity to see legendary Broadway and film star Gabriel Byrne tell his own story in his own words. Walking With Ghosts comes to London for an extremely limited run so book your tickets now to avoid disappointment.