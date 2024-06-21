Visit from An Unknown Woman Tickets

Making its English language debut, 'Visit from an Unknown Woman' is an adaptation of **Stefan Zweig**'s short story. Following huge success at Vienna's Josefstadt Theater, this gripping play tells the story of an author who, beneath all the glitz and glam, awaits trouble. Book your tickets now for this fascinating psychological drama.

“There’s this monstrous idiot – this monstrous elected idiot – who keeps telling his fellow-idiots to throw my books on a bonfire and beat me up in the street…”

The play is set in Vienna in 1936 and follows the story of Stefan, one of the world’s most successful authors. He is widely read, universally admired, and translated into every language. Stefan lives the life of a wealthy playboy, with Vienna as his playground. He is used to only the finest things in life, from luxurious world travel to the company of his most dazzling contemporaries in Europe’s most fashionable restaurants. However, there are two things on the horizon that may dampen his prospects: the rise of the Nazi Party, and the sudden appearance of a woman who he clearly knows, but who he cannot, for the life of him, remember.

Director, **Clare Lizzimore** won an Oscar award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre for *Bull* at the Old Vic.

**Natalie Simpson** won the Ian Charleson award in 2017 for her performance as Duchess Rosaura in *The Cardinal* at Southwark Playhouse, directed by **Justin Audibert**.

*The Grand Budapest Hotel* was inspired by the writings of Austrian playwright, Stefan Zweig.

An Unknown Woamn Cast

Young Marianne – **Jessie Gattward

Stefan – **Thomas Levin

Natalie Simpson

An Unknown Woamn Creatives

Writer – Christopher Hampton

Stefan Zweig