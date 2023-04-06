Menu
    Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial Tickets at the Ambassadors Theatre, London

    Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial

    It is the trial that gripped the nation - Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie trial!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+. Under 5s will not be admitted. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    6 April - 20 May 2023
    Content
    Contains occasional explicit language.
    Special notice

    Under 5s not permitted. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

    PlayContemporaryAmbassador Theatre Group

