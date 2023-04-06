Tickets for Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial are available now!

On a quiet October morning in 2019, a tweet from Coleen Rooney surfaced on Twitter. In the detailed post, she revealed that over the past five months, she had been working to uncover who had been leaking her private Instagram stories to the press, driven by suspicion she’d blocked all but one account from viewing her stories, and baited that account with fake stories that would later appear in The Sun newspaper - that account belonged to Rebekah Vardy.

What followed was a trial that gripped the nation, and would soon be dubbed The Wagatha Christie Trial. Only a handful of people witnessed what happened behind the closed doors of this footballers’ wives drama and now you can too! Book tickets for Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial at Ambassadors Theatre today!

About Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial

Forget about The Mousetrap...The Wagatha Christie Trial is currently the most intriguing mystery on everybody's minds! Watch the Rebekah Vardy v. Coleen Rooney case unfold in this hilarious production as it is recounted by the two parties and edited from seven thrilling days of High Court Transcripts.

This wagnificent affair examines privacy and fame in contemporary Britain whilst asking the question: who is Davy Jones and what is in his locker? It combines tabloid scoops, a courtroom setting, and a theatrical soap opera tone to create an epically strange yet marvellous mystery. Grab your seat for the nation's juiciest trial yet and see the real court transcripts read live on stage…

The creators of Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial

Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial is adapted by Liv Hennessy. West Midlands-born writer Liv Hennessy writes for both television and theatre. She placed third in the Paines Plough's Women's Prize for Playwriting in 2020 with her first play, Colostrum. She has written for ITV's Emmerdale, serving as the show's story producer and editor.

Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial is directed by Lisa Spirling, who is an award-winning freelance director. Her most recent productions include Wolfie, Ken, Describe The Night, The Event of Moone Disaster, Deposit and many more!

