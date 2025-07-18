Vanity Fair tickets

Playing for two nights only, don't miss your chance to see this classic come to life at the Actors Church. Book your official tickets to Vanity Fair today!

About Vanity Fair

Welcome to Vanity Fair – a giddy carousel of social climbers, buffoons and preening dandies. In a world of gossip and speculation, where scandal and celebrity can turn on a sixpence, we follow the twisting fortunes of Becky Sharp and Amelia Sedley.

All is to play for and the stakes are perilously high - for romantic Amelia, consumed with her obsessive love and Becky, an irrepressible schemer who will stop at nothing to get what she wants.

Moving Parts Theatre Company take a fresh and inventive approach to the classics. This brand new adaptation of Thackeray’s rarely performed tale of greed, ambition, love and betrayal will transport audiences from Regency salons and ballrooms to the battlefield of Waterloo!

Don’t miss this exciting new adaptation created by the company’s trio, Joanna Nevin, Martin South and Simona Hughes.

Behind The Curtain

Vanity Fair is Thackeray’s hilarious satire of Britain on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo. Beautiful Becky Sharp schemes her way up the Regency ant heap, a swarm with grotesque characters – like fat peacock Jos Sedley drunkenly cavorting in Vauxhall gardens and ancient but trendy Miss Crawley who drinks, gambles and back-bites with abandon. Thackeray dissects that corrupt era of face-powder, frivolity and self-interest before it suffocated beneath the crinoline of Victorian respectability.

Worth The Applause

Vanity Fair was first published in monthly parts in 1847–1848. Adapted for the stage from Thackeray’s novel by Declan Donnellan and Nick Ormerod.

Produced by Cheek by Jowl. The first performance of Vanity Fair was on 10th August 1983 at the Clockhouse Community Centre, London.

“An exhilarating sense of Theatre” The Sunday Times

Please Bear In Mind

This production is recommended for ages 10+.

Vanity Fairs Creatives