Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Unicorn Tickets at the Garrick Theatre, London

    Unicorn

    A star studded new drama from Mike Bartlett

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    4 February 2025 – 26 April 2025
    Content
    Contains explicit language, content and scenes of a sexual nature, which some audience members may find intriguing. 
    Access
    BSL Performance: Friday 7th March 7.30pm. Captioned Performance: Saturday 5th April 2.30pm. Audio Described Performance: Saturday 19th April 7.30pm.

    Next Available Performances of Unicorn

    TODAY is 16th November 2024

    February 2025 March 2025 April 2025

    Tags:

    PlayDrama TicketsContemporary TicketsStars on Stage TicketsLimited Run Tickets

    We use cookies