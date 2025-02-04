Unicorn London tickets

You better believe it! Stephen Mangan (The Split, Green Wing), Nicola Walker (Unforgotten, Spooks) and Erin Doherty (The Crucible, The Crown) star in Mike Bartlett’s explicit, funny and provocative new play, Unicorn. Playing a strictly limited run at the Garrick Theatre, book your official tickets today!

About Unicorn

Nick: Have you two kissed already?

Polly: No

Kate: Yes

Polly and Nick have it all. Happily married, two children, successful careers. And yet there's something missing... something rare and unforeseen…waiting to add a much-needed sparkle…

Facts and critical acclaim

Playwright, Mike Bartlett, is the recipient of two Olivier Awards. He penned the critically acclaimed Cock, which starred Wicked’s Jonathan Bailey and Rocketman’s Taron Egerton.

A life-long fan of theatre, actor, comedian, and author Stephen Mangan presented The Stage Debut Awards 2024, alongside Pearl Mackie and Alfred Enoch.

Nicola Walker won the Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Michael Billington named Erin Doherty as 'one of the year's greatest discoveries’

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 16+. The play contains explicit content and scenes of a sexual nature, which some audience members may find intriguing.

Unicorn cast

Nicola Walker

Stephen Mangan

Erin Doherty

Unicorn creatives