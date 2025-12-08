Twelfth Night London tickets

Following a critically acclaimed run at Stratford-upon-Avon, this spellbinding adaptation of Shakespeare’s masterpiece, Twelfth Night, transfers to the Barbican for 6-weeks only. Book your official tickets today!

About Twelfth Night

After surviving a devastating shipwreck, a young woman finds herself washed ashore in the strange and mysterious land of Illyria. Separated from her twin brother and presumed alone in the world, she begins a daring new life, disguised and entangled in a secret love triangle between two strangers consumed by grief and desire.

As passions ignite and identities blur, she discovers that in Illyria, nothing - and no one - is quite what they seem. Every heart hides a secret, and love strikes when least expected.

Featuring original songs and music, this bold and bittersweet tale blends romantic chaos with laugh-out-loud farce in a celebration of love, loss, and human connection.

It’s worth the applause!

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Inspired and spellbinding” - The Stage

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Proper festive winner…” - WhatsOnStage

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Bubbling ingenious production…” Daily Telegraph

Twelfth Night cast

Malvolio - Samuel West

- Samuel West Olivia - Freema Agyeman

- Freema Agyeman Feste - Michael Grady-Hall

Twelfth Night creatives