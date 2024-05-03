Twelfth Night London tickets

Shipwrecks, storms, duels, and broken hearts. Shakespeare’s tale of mistaken identity returns to shore this Spring. Directed by Owen Horsley, Associate Artist of the Royal Shakespeare Company, book your tickets for this strictly limited run today!

What is Twelfth Night about?

At a moonlit cafe surrounded by the sea, Olivia sings a lament to her lost brother, watched on by faded crowd.

When a shipwreck catapults Viola into their world of abandoned festivities, a web of disguise and deception begins. This new injection of life rocks this melancholic community to the core, but can she finally shake them from their languor and get the party started again?

Set against the heat of the Mediterranean sun, Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identities is a glorious celebration of love. In a marriage of happiness, nostalgia, and riotous partying.

Facts and critical acclaim

‘Horsley proves himself to be one of the best directors of Shakespeare to have emerged in recent years’ Daily Mail.

Shakespeare’s rich comedy has been repeatedly adapted for TV and cinema, with the first film adaptation taking place in 1910, predating the advent of talking pictures by more than two decades.

Twelfth Night refers to the twelfth night after Christmas. The holiday is associated with disguise, misrule, and the idea of turning the world and societal order on its head for one night.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 12+

Twelfth Night creatives

Director – Owen Horsley

– Owen Horsley Choreographer/Movement – Daniel Hay-Gordon

– Daniel Hay-Gordon Composer and Musical Supervisor – Sam Kenyon

– Sam Kenyon Costume Designer – Ryan Dawson Laight

– Ryan Dawson Laight Lighting Designer – Aideen Malone

– Aideen Malone Sound Designer – Max Pappenheim

– Max Pappenheim Set Designer – Basa Binkowska

Twelfth Night cast

Casting to be announced.