Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night returns to The Globe this summer for a limited run. Don’t miss out on this thrilling, tragical comedy. One not to be missed! Book your official tickets today.

About Twelfth Night

William Shakespeare’s classic The Twelfth Night originates from the twelfth night after Christmas. The play is a fast-paced romantic comedy that centres around many interlaced stories of romance, mistaken identity, and practical jokes. Separated from her twin brother Sebastian in a shipwreck, Viola is distraught, she distinguishes herself as a boy named Cesario. Cesario becomes servant to the Duke, Orsino. He sends ‘Cesario’ to charm the Countess, Olivia. Unbeknownst to Duke, the countess falls in love with Cesario.

In the meantime, Olivia’s Uncle Toby Belch gets merry with his friend Sir Andrew Aguecheek and plays a trick on Malvolio, Olivia’s steward. Unexpectedly, Viola’s brother Sebastian turns up. This causes a whirlwind of confusion, chaos, and comedy.

Facts and critical acclaim

The first recorded performance of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night was in 1602.

The Twelfth Night was William Shakespeare’s 21st play and his 10th comedy.

Please bear in mind

This play contains weapons and depictions of misogyny and violence.

