    Twelfth Night Tickets at the Shakespeare's Globe, London

    Twelfth Night

    Why this is very midsummer madness’

    Important information

    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    8 August - 25 October 2025
    Content
    This play contains weapons and depictions of misogyny and violence.

    Next Available Performances of Twelfth Night

    TODAY is 25th February 2025

    August 2025 September 2025 October 2025

