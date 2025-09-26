Menu
    Troilus and Cressida Tickets at the Shakespeare's Globe, London

    Troilus and Cressida

    Shakespeare’s rarely performed, genre-defying satire

    Important information

    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    26 Sep - 26 Oct 2025
    Content
    This play contains violence and the use of weapons, scenes of a sexual nature and misogynistic and homophobic references.

