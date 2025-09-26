Troilus and Cressida Tickets

Few plays in Shakespeare’s canon blend comedy, tragedy, and biting satire as sharply as Troilus and Cressida. A tale of love and betrayal set against the backdrop of the Trojan War, this rarely performed masterpiece offers a dark and cynical take on heroism, honor, and human frailty. At the Globe Theatre, where Shakespeare’s works first came to life, a new production breathes fresh energy into this complex drama, inviting audiences to reconsider the nature of war, romance, and reputation.

About Troilus and Cressida

With its unique staging, evocative performances, and a script that feels strikingly modern, this adaptation of Troilus and Cressida promises to captivate and challenge in equal measure.

Making his Globe debut, director Owen Horsley (Twelfth Night, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre) delves into the cult of celebrity and the driving force of ego in war, bringing a sharp, satirical lens to Shakespeare’s cynical exploration of appearance versus reality.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Troilus and Cressida is one of Shakespeare’s most unconventional works, often categorized as a "problem play" because it blends elements of tragedy, comedy, and history without fitting neatly into any single genre. Its tone shifts from romance to biting satire, making it a unique and challenging piece.

The play was rarely staged for centuries due to its ambiguous tone and complex themes. Unlike many of Shakespeare’s other works, there is little evidence of Troilus and Cressida being performed in his lifetime or for centuries afterward.

Director Owen Horsley is an Associate Artist of the Royal Shakespeare Company and Associate Director of Cheek By Jowl.

Troilus and Cressida creatives

Director - Owen Horsley Designer - Ryan Dawson Laight

Troilus and Cressida cast

Casting to be announced.