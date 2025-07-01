Till the Stars Come Down London tickets

You are cordially invited to the West End transfer of the 5-star critically acclaimed play, Till the Stars Come Down. Playing at the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a strictly limited 13-week run. RSVP yes, and book your official tickets today.

About Till the Stars Come Down

Say ‘I do’ to the event of the year, as you’re invited to Sylvia and Marek’s wedding. Over the course of a blisteringly hot summer’s day, a family gathers to welcome a newcomer into their midst. However, as the drinks flow and slow dances are shared, passions boil over and the limits of love are tested.

What happens when the happiest day of your life opens the door to a new and uncertain future?

It’s worth the applause

An ‘utterly unmissable theatrical event’ - WhatsOnStage

‘Beautifully observed and bruisingly hilarious’ - Time Out

‘Fizzes with sharp comic observation’ - Financial Times

‘Uproariously enthralling’ - Evening Standard

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 14+ and features loud noises, flash pyrotechnics, strobe effects, haze, strong language, themes of racism and xenophobia, scenes of a sexual nature and depictions of mild violence.

Till the Stars Come Down creatives