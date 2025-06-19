This Bitter Earth London tickets

Broadway and West End icon, Billy Porter, directs this tense and timely drama. Following a critically acclaimed run in New York, book your official tickets today.

About This Bitter Earth

Love. Unconditionally.

A deep love is challenged by divisive political realities.

Jesse, an introspective Black playwright, finds his choices challenged when his boyfriend, Neil, a white Black Lives Matter activist, calls him out for his political apathy.

As passions and priorities collide, this couple is forced to reckon with issues of race, class and the bravery it takes to love out loud.

It’s worth the applause!

Director, Billy Porter, is a Tony, Grammy and Emmy award winner, and Golden Globe nominee.

It's a Sin star, Omari Douglas, is a BAFTA and Olivier award nominee

Harrison David Rivers is the recipient of the New York Stage & Film's Founders Award and a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding New York Theatre Award.

Please bear in mind

The Wednesday 9 July matinee performance will be performed by Luke Striffler and Stanton Plummer-Cambridge.

This Bitter Earth cast

Jessie Howard - Omari Douglas

Neil Finley-Darden - Alexander Lincoln

Jessie Howard (cover) - Stanton Plummer-Cambridge

Neil Finley-Darden (cover) - Luke Striffler

This Bitter Earth creatives