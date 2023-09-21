Tickets for The Yellow Wallpaper are available now!

This radical new staging of Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s semi-autobiographical and hugely influential novella is coming to London’s Coronet Theatre. Gilman’s pioneering 1892 feminist classic is brought to life in a genre-defying production blending theatre, dance, live video and sound.

What is The Yellow Wallpaper about?

A young mother, confined to a room in a country estate by her physician husband, slowly becomes obsessed with the yellow wallpaper surrounding her. In her isolation, she sees a woman trapped in the patterns that she must attempt to free. This moving, dark and hallucinatory story explores identity and the physical and mental prisons we inhabit.

Who are the cast and creatives of The Yellow Wallpaper?

Starring Aurélia Thiérrée and Fukiko Takase and adapted and directed by Stephanie Mohr (Youth Without God), The Yellow Wallpaper is performed by acclaimed actress and theatre maker Aurélia Thiérrée (Bells and Spells) and dancer and choreographer Fukiko Takase (See Art Through The Body). This world premiere unites three outstanding Coronet Theatre artists to collaborate, combining the studio and auditorium spaces for the first time.

The Yellow Wallpaper tickets are available to buy now!

Don’t miss out on this phenomenal staging of Gilman’s timeless feminist piece. Book your tickets for The Yellow Wallpaper today.