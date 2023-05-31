Tickets are now on sale for The Year Of Magical Thinking at The Other Palace

The Year Of Magical Thinking explores the universal yet intensely personal experience of loss and grief. This powerful one-woman adaptation of the New York Times bestselling memoir brings Didion’s heartfelt tale to life. Don’t miss your chance to see its limited run at London’s The Other Palace, book your tickets now!

What is The Year Of Magical Thinking about?

Adapted from Joan Didion’s award-winning, bestselling memoir of the same name, The Year Of Magical Thinking explores the violent, vibrant, intensity of grief and the ways in which it can consume its inhabitants. 20 years ago, in December 2003, Didion’s husband of forty years suddenly passed away. Devastated by the events, and scared of the intense feelings she was controlled by, Joan documented her raw emotional account of the year that followed into her critically acclaimed book. An indelible portrait of loss and grief, The Year Of Magical Thinking at The Other Palace brings her inspiring story to life.

Book your tickets for The Year Of Magical Thinking today

Powerful and unbearably poignant, don’t miss your chance to see this strictly limited run at The Other Palace. Book your tickets today!