The Norwegian Ibsen Company make their highly anticipated return to The Coronet with their new adaptation of one of Ibsen’s best known plays, The Wild Duck. Playing a strictly limited run, you’ll be spitting feathers if you miss out on Hedda Award-winner Alan Lucien Øyen’s new show. Book your official tickets now!

What is The Wild Duck about?

Should truth be pursued at all cost?

Using Ibsen’s original text, this brand new staging, performed in Norwegian with English surtitles by Norway’s most celebrated actors, is not to be missed. Bringing their distinctive Norwegian perspective on the dramatic and comic genius of one of Norway’s greatest writers, Wild Duck nvisions the deadly danger of idealism with the story of a family torn apart by secrets. The intrusion of an outsider, whose idealistic mission is to reveal all in the name of truth and honesty. His gratuitous truth-telling has shocking consequences.

Facts and critical acclaim

The Norwegian Ibsen Company’s previous shows as The Coronet Theatre, When We Dead Awaken and The Lady from The Sea, were complete sell outs. Both shows received audience and critical acclaim.

“There’s something about hearing Ibsen’s lines spoken in his native tongue that lends them such music; you don’t need to be bilingual to enjoy the tune.” - The Stage

