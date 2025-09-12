Menu
    The Weir Tickets at the Harold Pinter Theatre, London

    The Weir

    Brendan Gleeson makes his West End debut

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    12 September - 6 December 2025
    Access
    Captioned Performance: October 25th at 2.30pm

    Offer The Weir Ticket Offer Details

    Top price seats (normally £55) reduced to £39.50. Offer valid Monday to Thursday. Valid Monday 24th March – Thursday 17 April 2014  

     

    Next Available Performances of The Weir

    TODAY is 9th May 2025

    September 2025 October 2025 November 2025 December 2025

    Tags:

    PlayDrama TicketsStars on Stage TicketsLimited Run Tickets

