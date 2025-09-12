The Weir London tickets

Directed by Olivier Award-winner Conor McPherson, and starring Brendan Gleeson in his West End debut, The Weir returns to the capital. Playing at the Harold Pinter Theatre for a strictly limited season, book your official tickets to the multi award-winning play today!

About The Weir

In Brendan’s isolated pub on the west coast of Ireland, four men are gathering for a session, where their boasts are matched by their pints. The arrival of a stranger in their midst – a woman– spurs them to impress her with their story-telling. They are stories of souls past and of spirits very much present. But one story is more chilling and more real than any of them could have foreseen.

The Weir is a testament to the need for human connection, the possibility of hope, and the enduring power of storytelling.

It’s worth the applause!

The Weir won the Evening Standard, Critics’ Circle and Olivier awards for Best New Play, when it first premiered in 1997. Establishing Conor McPherson as one of our greatest living playwrights.

Oscar and Golden Globe nominee, Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) is the winner of a Primetime Emmy Award and two British Independent Film Awards.

Conor McPherson will have had three shows in the West End in 2025; The Brightening Air, The Weir and The Girl From The North Country.

The Weir cast

Jack - Brendan Gleeson

The Weir creatives