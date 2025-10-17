The Wanderers London tickets

Following a hugely successful New York run, the critically acclaimed play - The Wanderers - makes its UK debut! Playing a strictly limited run at the Marylebone Theatre, book your official tickets today!

About The Wanderers

A gripping, multi-generational drama that explores identity, marriage, and the unshakable influence of the past. At its center is Abe, a successful Jewish writer who scorns religion and wrestles with professional and personal dissatisfaction. His wife, Sophie, also a writer, grapples with creative doubt and the quiet tensions that simmer beneath their marriage. When Abe embarks on a flirtatious correspondence with a famous actress, it sets off a chain reaction that threatens to unravel everything he’s built.

Parallel to their story is that of Esther and Schmuli, Orthodox Jews entering an arranged marriage in Brooklyn 40 years earlier. As Esther struggles against the confines of her ultra-religious life, she makes a bold escape that will ripple across generations. The two timelines intersect in surprising ways, raising profound questions about heritage, love, identity, and whether we can ever truly break free from the past.

It’s worth the applause!

“The finest play of the year” - The Wall Street Journal

“Charming, penetrating, deeply moving” - The New York Sun

Anna Ziegler wrote Photograph 51 the award winning West End drama which starred Nicole Kidman.

Igor Golyak's production of Our Class recently won four Lucille Lortel Awards

The Wanderers creatives

Playwright - Anna Ziegler

- Anna Ziegler Director - Igor Golyak

The Wanderers cast

The Wanderers casting to be announced.