Comedian, actor and writer Nick Mohammed brings his alter ego Mr. Swallow to the Duke of York’s Theatre this September.

About Nick Mohammed Presents The Very Best and Worst of Mr. Swallow

Double Emmy award-nominee Nick Mohammed brings his critically acclaimed alter ego Mr Swallow to London as part of his first ever UK tour. His latest offering of Mr. Swallow will incorporate a selection of unseen, past and previously unusable material. There will be a lot of noise, some mathematics, a bit of magic and a show full of Les Mis!

The cast and creatives of Nick Mohammed Presents The Very Best and Worst of Mr. Swallow

Witten by Nick Mohammed, one of the UK’s leading comedians, actors and writers. Previous Mr. Swallow shows include Dracula!, Houdini, The Vanishing Elephant and Mr. Swallow in Dictionary Corner on Channel 4’s Cats Does Countdown. Nick wrote and starred in Intelligence with David Schwimmer. He has appeared in hit TV comedies, Lets Flats, Inside No. 9 and This Time With Alan Partridge.

