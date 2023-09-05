Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Nick Mohammed presents The Very Best and Worst of Mr Swallow Tickets at the Duke of Yorks Theatre, London

    Nick Mohammed presents The Very Best and Worst of Mr Swallow

    Starring Ted Lasso favourite, Nick Mohammed, join Mr. Swallow for a truly magical evening!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+
    Running time
    2 hours (including interval)
    Performance dates
    5 - 9 September 2023
    Access
    Captioned Performances on Thursday 7th Sept at 7pm & 9.30pm

    Next Available Performances of Nick Mohammed presents The Very Best and Worst of Mr Swallow

    TODAY is 3rd July 2023

    September 2023

    Tags:

    PlayComedy TicketsOne-off TicketsStar Power TicketsLimited Run TicketsStand-Up Tickets

    We use cookies