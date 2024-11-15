The Unseen London tickets

Witness the UK premiere of Craig Wright’s thrilling new prison drama, The Unseen. Playing a strictly limited sentence at the Riverside Studios, book your official tickets today!

About The Unseen

In a brutal totalitarian regime, two strangers are imprisoned for reasons unknown. Wallace and Valdez communicate only through their cell walls, navigating waves of hope and disillusionment whilst seeking an escape route. Finding solace in one another they create their own philosophies in an attempt to assign meaning to their state of confinement.

Meanwhile, their torturer finds himself torn between his duty and his own self-revulsion, and plans a showdown that will change everything.

Exploring the themes of isolation, guilt, and dehumanising effects of totalitarian repression. The Unseen is a thought-provoking drama reminiscent of Waiting For Godot.

It Deserves to be Seen!

Craig Wright is the recipient of the Horton Foote Excellence in American Playwriting Award from Baylor University.

Wright received an Emmy nomination for his episode of Six Feet Under, ‘Twilight,’ and won the Writers Guild of America (WGA) Award for his work on the second season of Lost.

Wright is the creator, head writer, and executive producer of ABC's Dirty Sexy Money

The Unseen Creatives

Writer - Craig Wright

- Craig Wright Director - Iya Patarkatsishvili

- Iya Patarkatsishvili Designer - Simon Kenny

The Unseen Cast

Casting to be announced.