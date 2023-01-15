Tickets for The Unfriend are now available to purchase!

The Unfriend is coming to the West End after an incredible sold-out run at The Chichester Festival Theatre. What begins as a casual encounter is about to take a sinister turn. To witness the thrilling story of The Unfriend, book your tickets today!

The premise of The Unfriend

Whilst vacationing couple Pete and Debbie cross paths with the lusty Elsa, a widow from the USA. In spite of her devotion to trump and her less-than-woke views, there seems to be something endearing about the lonely woman. After agreeing to stay in touch (but thinking nothing of it) Pete and Debbie return home to resume their lives of normality, that is until Elsa invites herself for a visit a few months later.

Pete and Debbie investigate their new friend on the internet, and what they uncover leaves them shaken to the core, but it is too late because Elsa has already arrived. What began as an innocent holiday encounter has now turned into a game of cat and mouse. They know that they must protect their children, but even in the face of potential murder, they can’t help but be utterly polite.

The cast and creatives of The Unfriend

This dark comedy is written by Steven Moffat and directed by Mark Gatiss, the collaborative team being BBC’s Sherlock. The production's star-studded cast includes Reece Shearsmith (I_nside No.9_), Amanda Abbington (Sherlock) and Frances Barber (Silk).

Tickets for The Unfriend are available now!

Want to see how this murderous tale unfolds? Book tickets for The Unfriend today!