Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Two Popes Tickets at the Rose Theatre Kingston, Kingston

    The Two Popes

    Anton Lesser and Nicholas Woodeson star in The Two Popes

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is appropriate for all ages.
    Running time
    2 hours 25 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    9 - 23 September 2022
    Special notice

    The appearance of any particular performer cannot be guaranteed.

    Next Available Performances of The Two Popes

    TODAY is 18th July 2022

    September 2022

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies