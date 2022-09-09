The Two Popes comes to Kingston's Rose Theatre

Anthony McCarten's biographical drama The Two Popes returns to the stage. The play, which sparked a major motion picture, stars acclaimed actors Anton Lesser and Nicholas Woodeson and runs this September at the Rose Theatre, Kingston.

What is The Two Popes about?

In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI shocked the world by quitting, the first Pope in 700 years. But what caused him to break with hallowed tradition and pave the way for Pope Francis: a former tango club bouncer with the common touch?

The Two Popes is a captivating and comical tale that illuminates one of the world's most secretive institutions. And at its core lies an enduring question: in times of crisis, should we obey the rules or let our conscience guide us?

The Two Popes cast and creatives

The Two Popes is a play by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Darkest Hour, The Theory of Everything). The play premiered in Northampton in 2019 and was adapted into the eponymous film later that year.

Anton Lesser (The Crown, Game of Thrones) takes on the role of Pope Benedict XVI in this production, alongside Nicholas Woodeson (The Death of Stalin, Baptiste, The Danish Girl) as the future Pope Francis, Cardinal Bergoglio.

Olivier Award nominee James Dacre directs the production, which features original music by Grammy and BRIT Award-winning composer Anne Dudley. Jonathan Fensom is Designer, while Charles Balfour and David Gregory are in charge of lighting and sound design, respectively. Sarah Stacey is the Associate Director, and Duncan McLean is Video and Projection Designer.

The Two Popes tickets are on sale now!

The Two Popes opens on 9th September, with a short run scheduled until 23rd September 2022 as part of the Rose Theatre's 2022/23 season. So why wait? Book The Two Popes tickets now to guarantee seats and avoid disappointment.