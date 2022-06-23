Menu
    The Throne Tickets at the Charing Cross Theatre, London

    The Throne

    A witty and irreverent new comedy at Charing Cross Theatre

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 11+.
    Running time
    2 hours (including interval)
    Performance dates
    23 June - 30 July 2022
    Content
    Latecomers may not be admitted, and there is no readmittance once the performance has started.

    Play

