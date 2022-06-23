Tickets to The Throne are now available!

This royally funny new play comes to the Charing Cross Theatre for a limited run this summer. Do not miss your chance to spend a hilarious night at the theatre, book your tickets for The Throne whilst availability lasts.

John Goldsmith’s The Throne

The queen has been on the throne for 50 years! As part of her Golden Jubilee, Her Majesty the Queen will be opening the new Science block at the Dudley Goring Comprehensive School. Everyone is eagerly waiting the arrival of their esteemed guest.

Well, nearly everyone. Derek Jones is an unreconstructed socialist, staunch republican and the school’s Head of Science. In what can only be described as a moment of madness, Derek decides that he will sit on the Queen’s throne. Well, actually, use the personal ‘facilities’ that have been installed for the Queen’s private and exclusive use. Unfortunately, he is caught in the act, and the Portaloo, by the Queen Herself.

Embarrassment is quickly overcome by confusion and fear once the two realise that they’ve been trapped in the Portaloo. They have been locked in by terrorists who have planted a bomb underneath. Obviously any attempt to leave the confines of the Portaloo will set off the bomb. Cut off from contact with the outside world, the pair must rely on eachother and work together if they plan to make it through.

Cast and creatives of The Throne

The Throne stars Charlie Condou (Coronation Street, Charlotte Gray, Nathan Barley) and Mary Roscoe (Ted Lasso, Unrelated) with Michael Joel Bartelle.

This smart, funny, irreverent new comedy comes from John Goldsmith. It is directed by Anthony Biggs. Set and costume designer is Gregor Donnelly with lighting design from Chuma Emembolu and sound design from Chris Drohan. Jane Deitch is the casting director and the assistant director is Steven Moore.

Book The Throne tickets now!

This witty new comedy is playing at London’s Charing Cross Theatre for an extremely limited run, so you’ll want to book your tickets sharpish! Don’t keep Her Majesty waiting, get tickets for The Throne now!