Tickets for The Tempest - reimagined for anyone aged six and over are available now!

William Shakespeare’s classic play has been reimagined for those aged six and over, in the enchanting and wondrous adventure The Tempest! With an island of endless spells, monsters, revenge and romance, The Tempest re-imagined for everyone aged six and over is the perfect introduction to Shakespeare and his important lessons of forgiveness and reconciliation. Book tickets for The Tempest today at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, you’re in for a storm!

About The Tempest - reimagined for anyone aged six and over

Join the almighty sorcerer Prospero and his daughter Miranda on the journey of a lifetime! One day, after years spent isolated on a deserted island, Prospero senses the arrival of his foes and decides to conjure a ferocious storm that crashes their ships to shore!

Prospero takes control of the island and its inhabitants, including the shipwrecked sailors and a horrifying monster named Caliban. As the story unfolds, the action intensifies and Prospero sets out on a wicked quest for revenge against all those who have ever wronged him. Along the way, the story brims with romance and unexpected twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat - all leading to an epic showdown filled with sorcery and excitement.

The creatives of The Tempest - reimagined

The cast of The Tempest features Michael Camp in the roles of Caliban and Ferdinand, with Matt Costain portraying Ariel. Akiya Henry plays the parts of Miranda and Antonio, with Joseph Mydell as Prospero. John O'Mahony takes on the roles of Stephano and Gonzalo, while William Oxborrow plays Alonso. Tom Silburn portrays Trinculo and Sebastian.

Liam Steel directs, with design by Philip Witcomb and music by Olly Fox. Fergus O'Hare serves as sound designer, with Ginny Schiller as the casting director, Barbara Houseman as a voice coach and text consultant and Giles Taylor as the language and verse consultant.

The Tempest - reimagined for anyone aged six and over tickets are available now!

Shakespeare’s timeless and resonant story packs an action-packed story in just 75 minutes in this perfect child-friendly adaptation of the beloved comedy! Book your tickets today!