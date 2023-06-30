Menu
    The Tempest - reimagined for anyone aged six and over Tickets at the Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park, London

    The Tempest - reimagined for anyone aged six and over

    Shakespeare’s enchanting adventure The Tempest has been reimagined for ages six and over!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is created especially for those aged 6+, however younger children are welcome. Everyone aged two and over must have their own ticket.
    Running time
    75 minutes (no interval)
    Performance dates
    30 June 2023 - 22 July 2023
    Special notice

    Access
    Relaxed Performance on Sunday 16 July at 2.30pm.

