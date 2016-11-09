Tickets for The Tempest at the Globe available now!

You will not want to miss your chance to see one of Shakespeare’s magical comedies come to life in London. The Tempest blows into port as part of the Summer 2022 season for a limited 3-month run. Globe theatre tickets are always in high demand so be sure to book your tickets now whilst availability lasts.

Shakespeare’s The Tempest

All is ready for a stormy new production of The Tempest to set sail from the Globe Theatre this summer. This tumultuous tale of family, power, reckoning and redemption is not to be missed.

Twelve years earlier Prospero was the rightful Duke of Milan, but his usurping brother Antonio has conspired to have him and his daughter Miranda set adrift at sea. Eventually, the pair come to be stranded on an island, Prospero the sorcerer uses the island's magical inhabitants to enact revenge. A ferocious storm is called down and a crew of men, including his brother, are shipwrecked on the deserted island Propero now rules.

Among the shipwrecked men is the King of Naples’ son Ferdinand. Alonso, the King, worked with Antonio to install him in his brother’s place. Ferdinand and Miranda fall for each other, but is it all part of a greater plan? As Prospero uses magic and manipulation to put things in place, he is poised to hurl life-changing bolts at those in his snare.

This most elemental of comedies is anything but smooth sailing, but this wild ride is guaranteed to tickle your fancy.

Summer 2022 The Tempest cast and creatives

The Tempest was written by William Shakespeare and is brought to the stage by the 2022 Globe Ensemble of actors. The show is directed by Sean Holmes, the Associate Artistic Director whose previous works include A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Twelfth Night.

Specific casting will be available in due course.

The Tempest tickets are on sale now!

See The Tempest as it was intended to be viewed in Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre. Book now to avoid disappointment and secure your tickets to this incredible classic. The Tempest comes to London for a limited 3-month run this summer.

Make certain that you have your Shakespeare tickets for London’s Globe Theatre or the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse!