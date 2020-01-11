Tickets for The Taming of the Shrew are available now!

It’s carnival season this summer as Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew arrives at the Globe Theatre in full force! A vivacious and colourful comedy, don’t miss this spectacular adaption of a much-loved classic.

What is The Taming of the Shrew about?

Young lover, Lucentio is determined to win the beautiful Bianca’s hand in marriage, however when Bianca’s father declares that it will only happen once her older sister Katherina is wedded, his chances seem slim. The competition to mould the fiercely independent Katherina into an obedient wife begins with the larger-than-life Pertruchio who takes on this equally sizable challenge.

Plese bear in mind

The play contains sexual references and misogynistic themes and language.

Facts and critical acclaim

It may be his debued at The Globe, but director Jude Christian is no stranger to Shakespeare! 2022s production of Titus Andronicus at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse recieved critical acclaim and was hailed as ‘brilliantly provocative’ by The Gaurdian.

Characters in Taming of the Shrew also appear in other Shakespeare plays. With Percutio, one of the leads in Shew, featuring in Romeo and Juliet.

The Taming of the Shrew creatives

Director - Jude Christian

Composer - Corin Buckeridge

Designer - Rosie Elnile

The Taming of the Shrew cast

To be announced.