    The Taming of the Shrew Tickets at the Shakespeare's Globe, London

    The Taming of the Shrew

    Katherina isn't wifey material, but that won't stop Petruchio

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    6 June 2024 - 26 October 2024
    Access
    Captioned Performances: 26th June at 7:30PM, 26th October at 2PM. Audio Described Performances: 8th July at 7:30PM, 24th September at 2PM. Relaxed Performances: 11th July at 7:30PM, 26th September at 2PM. BSL Signed Performances: 14th October at 7:30PM, 18th October at 2PM.

    The Taming of the Shrew Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (21 customer reviews)

    clare

    11 January 20

    excellent performances, especially Petruchia and Trania

    Alison K

    3 January 20

    A right romping giggle from start to finish, played in great spirit. A really interesting switch of male/ female roles, quite apposite for today.

    July 2024

