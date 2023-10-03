The Standard Short Long Drop tickets are now on sale.

Following a hugely successful run at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Standard Short Long Drop will be making its London premiere at The Vanguard, Camden. Don’t miss your chance to see this intensely personal journey of class, mortality and unlikely friendship. Book your tickets for this strictly limited run now!

What is The Standard Short Long Drop about?

A cell room is the unlikely setting for a blossoming friendship, especially when one of the inmates is condemned to kill the other.

York, 1885 and a young man is sentenced to death. The boy, Lewis "Ludley" Thornhill, has resigned himself to his fate when he’s offered a stay of execution. His luck has seemingly turned around, when he finds out the condition of the deal. He must serve as the hangman for his cellmate, Alistair. Over their last days together, ‘Ludley’ tries to uncover Alistair's mysterious past, but will his discoveries change his decision to take the execution deal?

Cast and creatives of The Standard Long Drop

Kevin Wathen (Billy Elliot) and Per Carminger (Sweeney Todd) will be reprising their roles of Alistair and Lewis.

The Standard Short Long Drop is written by Rachel Garnet and directed by Natasha Rickman. The lighting design is by Mark Dymock, with sound design & composition by Lex Kosanke.

Book tickets to The Standard Short Long Drop now

Don’t miss your chance to see the gripping new play that took the Edinburgh Fringe by storm. Book your tickets for the extremely limited run today.