Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Standard Short Long Drop Tickets at the Vanguard Theatre, London

    The Standard Short Long Drop

    Book tickets to The Standard Short Long Drop's London premiere

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+
    Running time
    1 hour 30 minutes (no interval)
    Performance dates
    26 September - 22 October 2023

    Next Available Performances of The Standard Short Long Drop

    TODAY is 2nd October 2023

    October 2023

    Tags:

    PlayLimited Run Tickets

    We use cookies