The Snail House Tickets Have Arrived!

This Hampstead Theatre World Premiere bursts onto the scene for one month only, written and directed by multi-award-winning Sir Richard Eyre. Book The Snail House tickets now while availability lasts!

Richard Eyre's mystery is one to unfold

Sir Neil Marriot has the best of both worlds. A government medical advisor, he is now watched by millions for his appearances on TV. His services to both the media and medical industries have garnered him a knighthood, and now he wants to celebrate the fact by throwing a luxurious party in hallowed halls of his son's alma mater. Draped with oak wood walls, silver service, and champagne streams, the gathering is a true family affair (with even more family feuds). Amidst the haze of leisure and lust, Marriot notices something familiar, and sinister about a member of the catering staff.

A tremendous cast supported by a master of his craft

Richard Eyre (previous Artistic Director of the National Theatre from 1988 to 1997) is best known for his adaptations of other people’s works for the stage. The Snail House is his first complete original production, and features cast Amanda Bright (In From the Cold), Raphel Famotibe (Rocks), Vincent Franklin (Bodyguard, BBC), Grace Hogg-Robinson (Flesh and Blood, ITV), Megan McDonnell (Normal People, BBC), Eva Pope (Waterloo Road, BBC) and Patrick Walshe McBride (Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, BBC).

Tickets for The Snail House have now arrived!

Book your tickets for The Snail House now and discover that which seems amiss in the Marriot family, all brought to life on stage.