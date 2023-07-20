Tickets for The Smeds and The Smoos at the Lyric Theatre are available now!

Soar into space with this enchanting adaptation of the award-winning children’s book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. With Music, laughs, puppetry, and interplanetary adventures, this show really is out-of-this-world. Don’t leave it too late to book your tickets, get yours today!

About The Smeds and The Smoos

An intergalactic adventure following two star-crossed aliens, The Smeds and The Smoos is not a modern-day retelling of Romeo and Juliet, it’s a futuristic one! Expect joy, jam, and jumping as a young Smed and Smoo defy the rivalry of their two separate clans, and fall in love and zoom off into space together. This is an out-of-this-world story of friendship, unity, and understanding.

Creatives of The Smeds and The Smoos

Created by Tall Stories, the production company that brought you ‘The Gruffalo' and ‘Room on the Broom’ and adapted from the 2019 book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. Directed by Toby Mitchell with set and design from Barney George and lighting design by Peter Harrison and sound design from JollyGoodTunes. The cast is comprised of Felicia Akin-Tayo as Janet, Robert Penny as Bill, Andrea Sadler as Grandmother

Smoo, Tom Capper as Grandfather Smed with Grace Liston understudying.

