Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Smeds and The Smoos Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

    The Smeds and The Smoos

    The Smeds and The Smoos Tickets

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 3+. Children under 18 months will be allocated entry to the show, on the understanding that they will not be given a seat and will be classed as ‘babes in arms’
    Running time
    1 hour (no interval)
    Performance dates
    20 July - 3 September 2023

    Next Available Performances of The Smeds and The Smoos

    TODAY is 14th March 2023

    July 2023 August 2023 September 2023

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies