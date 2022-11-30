The Smartest Giant in Town tickets now on sale!

Julia Donaldson's beloved children's story comes to life on London's St Martin Theatre stage. The Smartest Giant in Town show comes to London for a limited run this winter.

The Smartest Giant in Town by Julia Donaldson

This incredible children’s book by award-wining duo Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler bounds off the page and onto the stage, complete with music and puppets.

George is tired of being the scruffiest giant in town, always wearing his old dressing gown. When he discovers there is a new shop in town selling clothes that are just his size, he decides it’s time for a change. He’s going for a whole new look: smart trousers, smart shirt, stripy tie and shiny shoes!

And just like that, George walks out of the shop the smartest giant in town! That is, until he meets some animals who really need his help– and his clothes!

This captivating story of friendship and helping others is guaranteed to warm your heart and have your children smiling all day long!

The Smartest Giant in Town is theatre for even the youngest in the family. The tale about George, the giant with a larger-than-life heart at St Martin's Theatre.