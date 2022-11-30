Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Smartest Giant in Town Tickets at the St Martins Theatre, London

    The Smartest Giant in Town

    The Smartest Giant in Town Tickets

    Important information

    Child policy
    Babes in arms will be allowed for this performance. Babes under 12 months, seated in an adult's lap do not need a ticket. All other patrons must have a valid ticket for entry.
    Running time
    55 minutes (no interval)
    Performance dates
    30 November 2022 - 1 January 2023

    Next Available Performances of The Smartest Giant in Town

    TODAY is 15th June 2022

    November 2022 December 2022 January 2023

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies