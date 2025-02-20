The Score London tickets

Following a sold-out critically acclaimed run at the Theatre Royal Bath, Oliver Cotton's blistering new play makes its West End transfer. Playing at the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a strictly limited season, and starring legendary stage and screen actor, Brian Cox (Succession), book your official tickets today!

About The Score

Spring 1747, Potsdam, Prussia. Johann Sebastian Bach reluctantly visits the court of Frederick II, Europe’s most ambitious and dangerous leader. The two men could hardly be more different. Bach is deeply religious, Frederick is an atheist. Bach loathes war, Frederick revels in it. Bach studies scripture, Frederick reads military history. Frederick remains in awe of Bach’s genius however and has mischievously prepared a musical conundrum that he hopes will baffle the composer and amuse his court. The explosive events of the following days could not have been predicted by either man.

It’s Worth the Applause!

‘Brian Cox is magnificent’ Daily Telegraph

‘Brian Cox…a volcanic presence’ Times

‘ Trevor Nunn’s grand production’ Daily Mail

Brian Cox is the recipient of two BAFTA Awards, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and two Olivier Awards.

Director Trevor Nunn has been inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame. He is also the recipient of four Olivier Awards and three Drama Desk Awards

The Score Cast

Brian Cox

Nicole Ansari-Cox

Further casting to be announced.

The Score Creatives