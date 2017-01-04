Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Railway Children Tickets at the St Pauls Church, Covent Garden, London

    The Railway Children

    Experience the infamous tale brought to life in this new magical reimagining.

    32 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 5+
    Running time
    1hr (no interval)
    Performance dates
    21st August - 1st September 2024

    The Railway Children Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (32 customer reviews)

    scott petty

    4 January 17

    A Great show and so very well done. I dont think everyone knows how good it is. We booked by chance and well pleased. Thanks for a great day.

    Beth Hunter

    4 January 17

    Great show but poor choice of edible refreshments

    Next Available Performances of The Railway Children

    TODAY is 11th April 2024

    August 2024 September 2024

    The Railway Children news

    BAFTA Award-Winning Justin Fletcher Joins The Railway Children Cast 16/6/2016, 4.13pm
    The Railway Children At London's King's Cross Theatre Extends Run For Fourth Time Due To Popular Demand 4/2/2016, 3.43pm
    Andrew Dunn To Star In The Railway Children At King's Cross Theatre From 24 June 23/6/2015, 3.38pm
    Sean Hughes Joins The Railway Children Cast As Mr. Perks 17/3/2015, 8.43pm

    Tags:

    PlayFamily Friendly TicketsChildren TicketsClassics TicketsLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre TicketsBritish Classic Tickets

    We use cookies