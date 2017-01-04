The Railway Children Tickets

Edith Nebit’s famous story, The Railway Children, has been adapted for the stage in this new reimagining Tethered Wits. Don’t miss this heartwarming tale brought to life through fun, magic and captivating storytelling.

About The Railway Children

The Waterbury children; Roberta, Peter, and Phyllis were leading an ordinary life in their home until a mysterious event turned their lives upside down. They were forced to move to the countryside near a busy railway station, where the trains passing through carried stories of mystery, friendship, and discovery. The young heroes found themselves in the middle of a true adventure.

This journey celebrates the timeless power of love, community, and the unbreakable bonds of family. Gather your friends and family and embark on this exciting journey together.

Fun Facts and Critical Acclaim

• The character of the Mother in The Railway Children is a reflection of the author Edith Nesbit’s own life. • In honour of the book, a 200 metre footpath in London has been named the Railway Children Walk • Author Edith Nesbit had written approximately 40 children books, including the House of Arden and Five Children and It.