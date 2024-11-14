The Purists Tickets

Following a critically acclaimed run in America, *The Purists*, transfers to the Kiln Theatre for its London debut! This uplifting and thought-provoking play delves into the complexities and intricacies of human connection, as subcultures and generations collide. Book your tickets to this must-see comedy today!

About The Purists

The show follows an unlikely group in Queens, made up of Lamont, a legendary emcee, Mr. Bugz, a hall-of-fame DJ, and Gerry, a music lover. Lamont and Mr. Bugz have been teasing Gerry for as long as they can remember. However, when two young women, Nancy and Val, put their rap battling skills to the test, the group is forced to confront their beliefs about race, sexuality, and music. As they are grappled with secrets and their fears for the future, they realize they have more in common than they thought.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

The production at the Huntington Theatre in Boston, was awarded an Elliot Norton award for Outstanding Production.

The production in America was directed by Tony-Award winner **Billy Porter**, known for his roles in *Kinky Boots* and *Pose*.

The Purists Creatives

Playwright – Dan McCabe

Director –

Set Designer –

Lighting Designer –

Sound Designer –

Casting Director –

Dialect Coach –

Production Manager –

Deputy Production Manager –

Amit SharmaTom PiperOliver FenwickTony GayleIsabella OdoffinHazel HolderAlysha LaviniereCharlotte Ranson