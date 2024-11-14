Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Purists Tickets at the Kiln Theatre , London

    The Purists

    Dan McCabe’s critically acclaimed production makes its London debut.

    Important information

    Running time
    To be confirmed
    Performance dates
    14 November 2024 - 21 December 2024

    Next Available Performances of The Purists

    TODAY is 13th June 2024

    November 2024 December 2024

    Tags:

    PlayOne-off TicketsDrama TicketsLimited Run Tickets

    We use cookies