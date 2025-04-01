The Play’s The Thing: A One Person Hamlet Tickets

This April, Wilton's Music Hall presents a groundbreaking rendition of Shakespeare's Hamlet with The Play’s The Thing: A One Person Hamlet. Acclaimed actor **Mark Lockyer **will embody every character in this condensed 90-minute performance, offering a fresh and intimate perspective on the classic tragedy.

About The Play’s The Thing: A One Person Hamlet

Directed and edited by Fiona Laird, known for her work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre, this production delves deep into Hamlet's psyche, exploring themes of madness and reality. As Rufus Norris, Artistic Director of the National Theatre, remarks, "Mark Lockyer has absolute commitment and mastery of this timeless classic." Audiences can anticipate an evening that is by turns ingenious, funny, poignant, and always entertaining.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Mark Lockyer takes on the challenge of performing every character in Hamlet, switching between them seamlessly. Expect rapid transformations, inventive staging, and a masterclass in solo performance.

This isn’t just a one-person Hamlet—the script has been cleverly reworked by director Fiona Laird to create a 90-minute whirlwind of drama, humor, and psychological depth, making it a fresh take on the classic.

Wilton’s Music Hall, the world’s oldest surviving music hall, provides a stunningly atmospheric backdrop. The production blends Shakespearean tradition with contemporary storytelling in a venue steeped in theatrical history.

The Play’s The Thing: A One Person Hamlet Creatives

Director - Fiona Laird

- Fiona Laird Lighting Design - Tim Mitchell

- Tim Mitchell Stage Design - Anthony Lamble

The Play's The Things: A One Person Hamlet Cast