    The Pitchfork Disney Tickets at the King's Head Theatre, London

    The Pitchfork Disney

    A beautiful stranger enters a home locked and protected against the outside world

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+
    Running time
    1 hour 30 minutes
    Performance dates
    27 August - 4 October 2025
    Content
    This performance is suitable for 16+ Sexual assault, violent language

