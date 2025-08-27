The Pitchfork Disney

10 years ago, something unspeakable ripped Presley and Haley world apart, since that day they have lived alone in their dead parents’ house, doors bolted against the terrors of the world. However, one night Presley sees a beautiful stranger on the street outside of their house and while his sister peacefully sleeps… he invites in their worst nightmare.

Behind the curtain

Lidless Theatre is known for its long collaboration with Philip Ridley and is now set to return with his first-ever play, The Pitchfork Disney, fresh from two sell-out, ★★★★★ runs at Park Theatre, one which broke Park90’s box office records, Leaves of Glass.

Worth The Applause

Philip Ridley’s The Pitchfork Disney has changed the course of British drama with its focus on fear, living in fantasy, and persistent thrum of sexual anxiety.

This is a play whose relevance is forever in the now, its themes and emotions are always timely.

The Pitchfork Disney Creatives