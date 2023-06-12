Tickets for The Pillowman revival at the Duke of York's Theatre are on sale now!

The highly anticipated new revival of Martin McDonagh's The Pillowman is heading to London! Starring Olivier award nominee, Lily Allen, and BAFTA winner Steve Pemberton, this darkly comedic play explores the power of prose, and questions whether stories hold the power to cause atrocities. Limited to a strict 12-week run, don’t sleep on your chance to get tickets to The Pillowman at the Duke of York's Theatre!

What is The Pillowman play about?

The Pillowman is a dark, twisty, and utterly unforgettable masterpiece from one of Ireland’s most renowned playwrights, Martin McDonagh. In an interrogation room in an unnamed totalitarian dictatorship, fiction writer Katurian is being questioned.

A series of brutal and barbaric child murders have haunted the silent town, and they all resemble the authors' unsettling short stories. Already the police’s prime suspect, things take a turn for the worse when Katurian's brother Michal confesses and implicates Katurian in the process. Knowing that execution is just around the corner, can Katurian manage to save his stories, and himself, from destruction?

The Pillowman Duke of York's Theatre cast and creative team

The 12-week run of The Pillowman will be directed by Matthew Dunster and is set to star music icon Lilly Allen as Katurian, with League of Gentleman creator Steve Pemberton as Tupolski. Game of Thrones star Paul Kaye will play Ariel and Matthew Tennyson, who recently starred in A Monster Calls at The Old Vic, will play Michal. The show will feature costume and set design by Anna Fleischle, casting by Amy Ballfur, and sound design by Ian Dickinson.

Full casting for the West End revival of The Pillowman along with the full creative team will be announced shortly.

The Pillowman production history and awards/nominations

The original 2003 production won Best New Play at the Olivier and Evening Standard awards. The Broadway adaptation followed in its success, scooping two Tony awards and five New York Drama Critics Circle Awards, including Best Foreign Play.

The Pillowman themes and inspiration

The Pillowman inhabits an abstract unreality, similar to the sinister enchantment of the Brothers Grimm’s tale Little Red Riding Hood. Although it was first penned in the 90s, this twisted fairytale has a profane nastiness that makes it entirely contemporary. Shifting from an autobiographical point of view to a re-enactment of events, The Pillowman’s plot is carried by various narratives through different host bodies, similar to the 1991 independent film Closet Land.

The Pillowman tickets are available now!

Tickets for The Pillowman at Duke of York's Theatre are expected to be in high demand! Be sure to act fast if you want to see this fantastic new revival of Martin McDonagh's multi-award-winning play.