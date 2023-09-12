Tickets for The Old Man & The Pool are available now!

About The Old Man & The Pool

Mike asks all the big questions as he recounts his coming-of-age tale, including: why are we here? What comes next? What happens when the items you thought were decorative at the doctor's office start to actually serve a purpose? This story about life, death, and a heavily chlorinated YMCA pool appeals to viewers between the ages of 12 and 112 and received raving reviews while playing in packed theatres in the US. Now, the comedy of the year is coming to charm London audiences!

The Old Man & The Pool creatives

Renowned for his skills as a director, actor, and master storyteller, Mike Birbiglia takes the lead in the captivating production of The Old Man & The Pool. Birbiglia has a string of highly acclaimed one-man shows to his name, including Sleepwalk with Me, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, Thank God For Jokes, and The New One.

My Girlfriend's Boyfriend garnered him the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show, while his performance in The New One earned him both the Drama Desk Award and the Outer Critics Circle Award. Notably, Birbiglia also showcased his directorial skills by adapting Sleepwalk with Me into a film in which he starred.

Birbiglia has made notable appearances in films such as The Fault in Our Stars, A Man Called Otto, and Trainwreck. He has also left his mark on television with appearances in acclaimed shows such as Orange is the New Black and Billions.

