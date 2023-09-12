Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Old Man and the Pool Tickets at the Wyndham's Theatre, London

    The Old Man and the Pool

    Indulge in the healing power of laughter with The Old Man & The Pool!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 12+
    Running time
    1 hour 20 minutes (no interval)
    Performance dates
    12 September - 7 October 2023
    Special notice

    Everyone, regardless of age, must have their own ticket to enter the theatre. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder who is at least 18 years old. Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted. Latecomers may not be admitted until a suitable break but we cannot guarantee admittance into the performance.

    Access
    Audio Described Performance Monday 18 September 2023 at 7:45pm. Captioned Performance - Wednesday 20 September 2023 at 6:30pm

    Next Available Performances of The Old Man and the Pool

    TODAY is 20th June 2023

    September 2023 October 2023

    Tags:

    PlayComedyContemporaryAn Audience With...

    We use cookies