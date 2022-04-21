The Ocean at the End of the Lane tickets on sale at the Duke of York's Theatre !

Following a massive sell-out run at the National Theatre that opened in December 2019, the highly praised stage adaptation of The Ocean at the End of the Lane has transferred to the West End's Duke of York's Theatre after having received a fleet of five-star reviews. London theatre tickets for The Ocean at the End of the Lane are in high demand, which is why you'll want to book your tickets whilst availability lasts!

What is The Ocean at the End of the Lane about?

Returning to his childhood home, a man finds himself standing beside the pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. He’s transported to his 12th birthday when his friend Lettie claimed it wasn’t a pond, but an ocean… Plunged into a magical world, their survival depends on their ability to reckon with ancient forces that threaten to destroy everything around them.

Uncover the magic of Neil Gaiman's best-selling novel as you've never experienced it before: live on the West End stage.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane cast and creative team

The West End cast for The Ocean at the End of the Lane will feature Ruby Ablett, James Bamford, Emma Bown, Charlie Cameron, Jeff D’Sangalang, Kieran Garland, Siubhan Harrison, Miranda Heath, Penny Layden, Tom Mackley, Charleen Qwaye, Grace Hogg-Robinson, Laura Rogers, Nicolas Tennant, Nia Towle and Peter Twose.

The play was adapted for the stage by Joel Horwood and is directed by Katy Rudd. It promises to be an exhilarating adventure filled with masterful storytelling and jaw-dropping visuals. Be sure to catch it at London's Duke of York's Theatre before its West End season comes to an end!

About Neil Gaiman: English author and comic book creator

Neil Gaiman is perhaps best known for his many popular novels and children's books, including Coraline and its subsequent film exploring the Freudian notion of the uncanny valley, Good Omens, Stardust, Neverwhere, American Gods, Anansi Boys, InterWorld, The Graveyard Book, The Silver Dream, and most recently, Eternity's Wheel. He has also enjoyed overwhelming success for his comic book series The Sandman.

Gaiman is the first author to ever win both the Carnegie and Newberry medals for the same work: his 2008 novel The Graveyard Book. His novel The Ocean at the End of the Lane was voted by the British National Book Awards as Book of the Year and is now a feature-length play.

