Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Mirror Crack'd Tickets at the Rose Theatre Kingston, Kingston

    The Mirror Crack'd

    Miss Marple is putting down her knitting needles to crack the case in A Mirror Crack'd!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 10+
    Running time
    2hrs 15mins, including an interval.
    Performance dates
    21 - 25 February 2023

    Next Available Performances of The Mirror Crack'd

    TODAY is 14th February 2023

    February 2023

    Tags:

    PlayClassicsHot TicketsDramaBest Of BritishLimited RunBritish Classic

    We use cookies