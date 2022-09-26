The Milk Train Doesn’t Stop Here Anymore tickets are now available to book!

The story of Flora Goforth

Flora Goforth spends her days sitting within a remote villa overlooked by mountaintops and the Amalfi coast. She may live her life with extreme riches and comfort; however, no amount of money can fix her terminal illness. As a four-time widow who is no stranger to death, Flora refuses to accept her own mortality. She recounts her memoirs through a haze of morphine, alcohol, and pills to those who will listen, including a young man who trespasses onto her estate.

The Milk Train Doesn't Stop Here Anymore cast

The Milk Train Doesn’t Stop Here Anymore is directed by Robert Chevara, an expert on Tennessee Williams’ works. Linda Marlowe (Tennessee Williams’ In the Bar of a Tokyo Hotel) portrays Flora, while actress Sara Krestelman plays the Witch of Capri.

