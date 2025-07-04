The Merry Wives of Windsor London tickets

Shakespeare’s chaotic comedy, The Merry Wives of Windsor, plays a strictly limited run at the Globe Theatre this Summer. Directed by Globe Associate Artistic Director Sean Holmes, book your official tickets to the classic caper now!

About The Merry Wives of Windsor

The comedy follows Shakespeare’s infamous knight Sir John Falstaff, as he plots to replenish his wealth by seducing two married women, in an attempt to access their husbands’ fortunes. But the hunter becomes the hunted when, wise to his schemes and intent on getting the last laugh, they decide to teach Falstaff a lesson and play a few games of their own…

Behind The Curtain

It’s thought that The Merry Wives of Windsor was requested by Queen Elizabeth I, as she liked the character of Falstaff so much that she wanted to see him in love.

The Merry Wives of Windsor was first performed between 1600 – 1601.

The film John Tucker Must Die is a loose adaptation of the play.

The Merry Wives of Windsor Cast

Casting to be announced.

The Merry Wives of Windsor Creatives