The Lonely Londoners Tickets

Based on **Sam Selvon’s** groundbreaking novel, the critically acclaimed production *The Lonely Londoners* is set to return to the stage at the Kiln Theatre for a limited run. This thought-provoking and captivating play delves into themes of identity, belonging, and illusion as it portrays post-World War II London, with a focus on the post-Windrush community. Don't miss the chance to see this impactful production, which is as relevant today as it was when it was first written.

About The Lonely Londoners

The play is set in 1950s London and follows Henry ‘Sir Galahead’ Oliver. He is ready to start a new life in London, carrying only his pyjamas and a toothbrush. When he bursts through Moses Aloetta’s door, he finds Moses and his friends already disenchanted with city life. Will the London fog dampen Galahad’s dreams, or will these Lonely Londoners make a home in a city that sees them as a threat?

Facts and Critical Acclaim

The Lonely Londoners was included in the Big Jubilee Read lift of 70 books.

Selvon was honoured Lifetime Achievement Literary Award for his contributions to Trinidad and Tobago's literature.

Director, **Ebenezer Bamgboye** was nominated for an Offie for his directorial work on The Lonely Londoners.

Creatives

Adaptor – Roy Williams

Director –

Set Designer –

Lighting Designer –

Sound Designer –

Movement Director –

Production Manager –

Literary Consultant –

Ebenezer BamgboyeLaura Ann PriceElliot GriggsTony GayleNevena StojkovLucy Mewis-MckerrowSusheila Nasta