The Last Word Tickets
The Last Words will be at the Marylebone Theatre this September for a limited run. Experience the last words spoken by women accused of political crimes in Russia through a powerful multimedia presentation. This poignant show provides a glimpse into the impact of Russia's current regime. Book your tickets now.
About The Last Word
These powerful, outspoken messages from the courtroom form one of the last surviving bastions of free speech imaginable in contemporary Russia. The performance brings together the last words of defendants such as Maria Alyokhina & Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of "Pussy Riot", Alla Gutnikova, Sasha Skochilenko, Zarifa Sautievaand others to shine a light on their courage and to paint a timely and devastating picture of Russia’s current regime.
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- Director, Maxim Didenko, has won numerous awards for his directorial work including Best Artist Breakthrough 2014.
- The Last Word reunites the creative team from last year's five-star, Offie Award-winning production of The White Factory at the Marylebone Theatre.
Cast
Alisa Khazanova
Valentin Tszin
Creatives
Maxim Didenko - Concept & Direction
Alisa Khazanova - Original Concept
Anna Narinskaya - Dramaturgy
Pavel Semchenko - Designer
Oleg Mikhailov - Video Design
Alex Musgrave - Lighting Design
Vladimir Rannev - Composition
Vera Chalidze - Translation
Sasha Gusov - Poster Photography
Ekaterina Kashyntseva & Oliver King - Producers
Wild Yak - General Management