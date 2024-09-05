The Last Word Tickets

The Last Words will be at the Marylebone Theatre this September for a limited run. Experience the last words spoken by women accused of political crimes in Russia through a powerful multimedia presentation. This poignant show provides a glimpse into the impact of Russia's current regime. Book your tickets now.

About The Last Word

These powerful, outspoken messages from the courtroom form one of the last surviving bastions of free speech imaginable in contemporary Russia. The performance brings together the last words of defendants such as Maria Alyokhina & Nadezhda Tolokonnikova of "Pussy Riot", Alla Gutnikova, Sasha Skochilenko, Zarifa Sautievaand others to shine a light on their courage and to paint a timely and devastating picture of Russia’s current regime.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Director, Maxim Didenko, has won numerous awards for his directorial work including Best Artist Breakthrough 2014.

The Last Word reunites the creative team from last year's five-star, Offie Award-winning production of The White Factory at the Marylebone Theatre.

Cast

Alisa Khazanova

Valentin Tszin

Creatives

Maxim Didenko - Concept & Direction

Alisa Khazanova - Original Concept

Maxim Didenko - Director

Anna Narinskaya - Dramaturgy

Pavel Semchenko - Designer

Oleg Mikhailov - Video Design

Alex Musgrave - Lighting Design

Vladimir Rannev - Composition

Vera Chalidze - Translation

Sasha Gusov - Poster Photography

Ekaterina Kashyntseva & Oliver King - Producers

Wild Yak - General Management

