Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Last Word Tickets at the Marylebone Theatre, London

    The Last Word

    Based on the powerful last words from the courtroom.

    Important information

    Child policy
    Age recommendation: 10 +
    Running time
    60 minutes
    Performance dates
    5 September - 21 September 2024
    Content
    Content Warning: partial nudity

    Next Available Performances of The Last Word

    TODAY is 24th July 2024

    September 2024

    Tags:

    PlayDrama TicketsContemporary TicketsLimited Run Tickets

    We use cookies