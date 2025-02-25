The Last Laugh Tickets

After its phenomenal success at the Edinburgh Fringe, The Last Laugh is now transferring to London’s West End. This hilarious new show with an old soul, promises to be a laugh-a-minute night (and matinee). With timeless jokes, touching stories, the show celebrates icons that have left a lasting laughing impression. Book your tickets for this must-see comedy today.

About The Last Laugh

The Last Laugh reimagines the lives of three legendary comedy figures: Tommy Cooper, famous for his humorous one-liners known as “Cooperisms”; Eric Morecambe, part of one of the most celebrated comedy double acts; and Bob Monkhouse, the television presenter renowned for his sharp ad-libbing. As the show celebrates the lives of these groundbreaking comedians it’s both a nostalgic and poignant reminder, promising to be London’s premier comedy night out

Facts and Critical Acclaim

“The Last Laugh is warm, funny, nostalgic and poignant. Not to be missed” – Broadway Baby, “It’s an entertaining hour with three very impressive performances” – British Theatre Guide, “Well-trodden concept heightened by clever writing from Paul Hendy” – The Stage

Paul Hendy’s incredible career has won him multiple awards for his writing, directing and acting, including the 2016 Award for Excellence at The Accolade Global Film Festival

The Last Laugh Creatives

Writer and Director - Paul Hendy

The Last Laugh Cast