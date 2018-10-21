The Importance of Being Earnest returns to the Rose Theatre

Oscar Wilde's satirical comedy The Importance of Being Earnest, A Trivial Comedy for Serious People returns to Kingston's Rose Theatre. The farcical play, which received adaptations for both tv and film, runs for a limited time this November.

What is The Importance of Being Earnest about?

The Importance of Being Earnest is a satirical play in three acts that dabbles with social hypocrisy, dysfunctional families, gender, class, and sexuality.

The tightly crafted story follows two young men who discover they have both created elaborate fictitious double lives to evade their social obligations. Through a string of lies that transpire to be true and truths that turn out to be lies, loves are forbidden, engagements are made, and long-lost identities come to light.

Oscar Wilde's genius wit shines brightly in his last comedic and dramatic work. With its sharply intelligent dialogue, high farce, and inexhaustible humour, many consider it his greatest dramatic achievement.

The Importance of Being Earnest cast and creatives

The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde was first performed in 1895 at London's St James's Theatre and published in 1899. It was last staged at the Rose Theatre in 2011 and returns as one of three dramas in the theatre's 2022/23 Season.

Denzel Westley-Sanderson (Jesus Christ Superstar - The Concert), who won the 2021 RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award, takes on the task of directing the new production. Lily Arnold is Designer, Beth Duke is Sound Designer, and Zoe Spurr is the Lighting Designer. Becca Chadder is the Assistant Director, working alongside Production Manager Luke Child and Casting Director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor.

The cast of the 2022 Rose Theatre production of The Importance of Being Earnest is yet to be announced.

The Importance of Being Earnest opens at the Rose Theatre on 1st November with a short run scheduled until 12th November 2022.