    The House with Chicken Legs Tickets at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London

    The House with Chicken Legs

    Sophie Anderson's beloved children's novel gets a big stage adaptation!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    9+

    Child policy
    For ages 9+
    Running time
    2 hours 30 mins
    Performance dates
    13 –⁠ 30 December 2023
    Access
    Relaxed Performances: 16 December, 2.30pm & 27 December, 7pm. Pre-show Touch Tour and Audio Description available: 21 December, 2.30pm. British Sign Language interpreted (BSL): 28 December, 7pm.

    December 2023

