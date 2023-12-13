The House With Chicken Legs in London

Follow Marinka, a young girl trying to find her feet when her home is quite literally pulled from under her. The House With Chicken Legs is a funny, thought -provoking and full of life as it deftly navigates the complexities of loss from a whole new perspective. Marinka dreams of a normal life, where she can stay somewhere long enough to make friends; but there’s one problem –her house has chicken legs and moves on without warning.

Do your best to catch this story of a house that won’t stand still, and a young girl trying to find her feet – in a show featuring puppets, projection and live music, book your The House With Chicken Legs tickets now!

About The House With Chicken Legs

The House with Chicken Legs is the award-winning, spellbinding story of one girl's adventure to find her destiny. The House With Chicken Legs was written by Sophie Anderson.

Author Sophie Anderson was born in Swansea, and now lives in the Lake District with her family. Her writing is most often inspired by folk and fairy stories, especially the Slavic tales her Prussian grandmother told her when she was young. Across her bestselling novels, Sophie has won the Independent Bookshop Book of the Year Award and the Wales Book of the Year Award, and been shortlisted for the CILIP Carnegie Medal twice, the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize, the Blue Peter Book Award, the British Book Awards’ Children’s Fiction Book of the Year, the Andersen Prize, and the Branford Boase Award.

Did You Know

The House With Chicken legs was shortlisted for many awards, including the Blue Peter Book Awards 2019, the Waterstones Children's Book Prize 2019, the CILIP Carnegie Medal 2019 and Children's Fiction Book of the Year at the British Book Awards 2019.

The House With Chicken Legs has over 9,000 reviews on Goodreads and a 4.3 star rating!

The House with Chicken Legs is being adapted for stage by Les Enfants Terribles.

Sophie’s books have been translated into over twenty languages.

Please Bear In Mind

The House With Chicken Legs is suitable for ages 9+.