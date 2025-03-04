The House Party Tickets

Directed by Headlong’s Artistic Director Holly Race Roughan (A View from the Bridge, Henry V) with movement from the formidable Frantic Assembly, Laura Lomas’ The House Party spins Strindberg’s Miss Julie into intense, fizzing life for today’s generation.

About The House Party

Described as “bracingly relevant and searingly shocking” by WhatsOnStage and "Fresh, ferociously intense, and visually striking" by The Stage, The House Party explores themes of class, power, and privilege with raw intensity.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

The House Party premiered at Chichester Festival Theatre in May 2024 and was met with critical acclaim.

August Strindberg ’s Miss Julie, published in Swedish as Fröken Julie in 1888 and was first performed in 1889. It is understood as the first naturalistic tragedy in Swedish drama and has seen many adaptations on stage and screen over time.

’s Miss Julie, published in Swedish as Fröken Julie in 1888 and was first performed in 1889. It is understood as the first naturalistic tragedy in Swedish drama and has seen many adaptations on stage and screen over time. Holly Race Roughan was appointed Artistic Director of Headlong in late 2024, and has directed various productions at acclaimed theatres including Shakespeare’s Globe, Lyric Hammersmith and the Royal Court.

was appointed Artistic Director of Headlong in late 2024, and has directed various productions at acclaimed theatres including Shakespeare’s Globe, Lyric Hammersmith and the Royal Court. Laura Lomas is under commission to the Royal Court, and has previously been writer in residence at the Shakespeare's Globe and Paines Plough.

The House Party Cast

TBC

The House Party Creatives