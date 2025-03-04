Menu
    The House Party Tickets at the Rose Theatre Kingston, Kingston

    The House Party

    A wild party. A friendship. And one night that changes everything.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+
    Running time
    90mins (no interval)
    Performance dates
    4-22 March 2025
    Content
    This production contains themes of class divisions, privilege, sexual relationships, social media, self-harm, suicide, miscarriage, psychological trauma, and depictions of drinking, sexual activity, and violence towards animals.
    Access
    Audio Described Performance: 15 March 2025, 14:30. Captioned Performance: 22 March 2025, 14:30.

    March 2025

