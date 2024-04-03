The Hound of Baskervilles Tickets

Join the legendary detective, Sherlock Holmes, in this spine-tingling adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle's thrilling crime novel. Don't miss your chance to solve the crime before the detective himself.

About The Hound of Baskervilles

Sherlock Holmes, the greatest literary detective, known for solving the most challenging of crimes is back with his trusted partner Dr Watson. But as they face their toughest case yet and, work together to uncover the culprit. Will they be able to crack the case and solve this puzzling mystery? From the eerie moonlit landscapes of Dartmoor to cryptic clues, this gripping adaptation promises an irresistible blend of tension and wit.

Critical Acclaim and Fun Facts

• The Hound of the Baskervilles has been listed on BBC’s The Big Read poll of the UK's "best-loved novel". • There have been over 20 Film and TV adaptations of the famous novel. • The character of Sherlock Holmes’ was based on Arthur Conan Doyle’s lecturer at the University of Edinburgh